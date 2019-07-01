How will the eight Brits perform at Wimbledon on Tuesday?

Home interest in Wimbledon really hots up on Tuesday as eight British players are in first-round action.

Johanna Konta, semi-finalist here in 2017, leads the way while Dan Evans is the form player on the men’s side of the draw.

Here, PA takes a closer look at the Brits playing on day two.

Johanna Konta

Opponent: Ana Bogdan

Best performance at Wimbledon: Semi-final (2017)

Court: Second on Court One

Chances: This should be a fairly routine win for Konta, who is back in the seeds thanks to her brilliant clay-court season. She has happy memories of Wimbledon following her run to the last four here two years ago so is expected to advance.

Dan Evans

Opponent: Federico Delbonis

Best performance at Wimbledon: Third round (2016)

Court: First on Court 18

Chances: Evans is the form player in the British camp, after winning lower-level events in Surbiton and Nottingham. Delbonis once famously beat Andy Murray in Indian Wells, but he should not pose too many problems for Evans.

Jay Clarke

Opponent: Rubin Noah

Best performance at Wimbledon: First round (2018)

Court: Third on Court 8

Chances: Clarke was once touted as the next big thing in British tennis, but his progress has curtailed in recent years. He is still struggling to make an impact on the tour and his game against the American Noah is one that could go either way.

Cameron Norrie

Opponent: Denis Istomin

Best performance at Wimbledon: First round (2017, 2018)

Court: Second on Court 16

Chances: The British number two is looking for his first ever win at Wimbledon and it should come against the world number 115. Istomin once beat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open, but Norrie should have too much for the Uzbekistani.

James Ward

James Ward qualified for both Queen’s and Eastbourne in the build-up to Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Opponent: Nikoloz Basilashvili (18)

Best performance at Wimbledon: Third round (2015)

Court: First on Court 17

Chances: Ward’s best results have come on grass and he had an encouraging grass court build-up, qualifying at Queen’s and Eastbourne. But this is his first Wimbledon outing since 2017 and he will have to play very well to get past the 18th seed.

Paul Jubb

Beyond happy to play my first @Wimbledon and be given this amazing opportunity. Thx to @the_LTA for all the support and everyone else on this journey with me. As a young lad growing up in Hull it was a big dream to get to SW19. #BackTheBrits #GamecockGRIT — Paul Jubb (@PaulJubb3) June 19, 2019

Opponent: Joao Sousa

Best performance at Wimbledon: Debut

Court: Fourth on Court 17

Chances: The quick rise of Jubb, just 19, has been one of the stories of the build-up to Wimbledon as he earned a wild card after impressive performances on the US College scene and on the Challenger Tour. He beat Istomin and Andrey Rublev to qualify in Eastbourne, but it will be a major shock if he usurps the world number 69.

Harriet Dart

Opponent: Christina McHale

Best performance at Wimbledon: First round (2018)

Court: First on Court 14

Chances: Dart did not disgrace herself on her SW19 bow last year, taking a set off Karolina Pliskova, while she reached the semi-finals of the mixed doubles. That experience will give her a good chance of beating the American, who came through qualifying.

Katie Swan

Opponent: Laura Siegemund

Best performance at Wimbledon: Second round (2018)

Court: Second on Court 12

Chances: Swan has been handed a wild card after her performance last year, where she got to the second round. She will look to build on that experience and could be one of those to make it through.