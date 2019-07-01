Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan ready for Guinea-Bissau test

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan insists he is ready for Ghana’s make-or-break Africa Cup of Nations clash with Guinea-Bissau.

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer who now plays for Kayserispor in Turkey, played his first match at the tournament in Egypt on Saturday after injury.

He replaced Kwadwo Asamoah in the 78th minute of the 0-0 draw with defending champions Cameroon.

“Every player wants to play but the coach takes the decision,” said Gyan, quoted on footballghana.com.

“I just have to be mentally and physically ready for the game and anytime I’m given the opportunity, I can also prove my worth. I’m ready now.”

Ghana have injury concerns ahead of the game with Newcastle winger Christian Atsu and Hibernian forward Thomas Agyepong both ruled out and Andre Ayew and Jonathan Mensah major doubts.

The Black Stars have drawn their opening two games and will progress to the last 16 with a Suez victory.

Guinea-Bissau, who are known as the African Wild Dogs, can only advance to the knockout stages for the first time if they win and other results go their way.

“It is very difficult for us to qualify but in football everything is possible and our target is to get to the round of 16,” said Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande quoted on www.supersport.com.

“We know Ghana are very powerful, very strong but we will play our normal game, with no pressure.”

This will be the first-ever match between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana.