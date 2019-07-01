Menu

Dawson swaps West Brom for Watford

UK & international sports | Published:

The centre-back has agreed a four-year deal with the FA Cup finalists.

Craig Dawson spent nine seasons with West Brom

Watford have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Brom for an undisclosed fee.

Centre-back Dawson has agreed a four-year deal at Vicarage Road to become the Premier League club’s first summer signing.

The 29-year-old scored three times in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies last season as they reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals.

“The club wishes Craig and his family all the very best in the future,” read a statement on West Brom’s website.

Dawson joined West Brom from Rochdale in 2010 but initially remained on loan at Spotland.

The former England Under-21 international, who had a temporary spell with Bolton in 2013, played 225 times for the Baggies, scoring 15 goals.

