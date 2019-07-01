Bournemouth submit fresh plans for new training complex

Bournemouth have submitted amended plans for a new multi-million pound training complex.

The club have permission to develop the 57-acre former Canford Magna Golf Club site, which was granted in December 2017.

Fresh proposals have now been lodged with Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council.

Bournemouth chief executive, Neill Blake, told the club’s website: “Submitting these amended, improved plans is another important step forward for the future of this football club.

“This training centre will be part of the board’s legacy and the plans illustrate that the facilities available to all levels of the club, from pre-academy all the way through to the first team, will be among the best in the Premier League.

“We are looking forward to these plans being approved by the council and work starting immediately.”

The plans include nine full-size pitches, three junior pitches, three goalkeeping pitches, and indoor and outdoor artificial playing surfaces.