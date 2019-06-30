Virat Kohli left feeling six over short Edgbaston boundaries

Virat Kohli questioned the dimensions of the boundaries at Edgbaston after India suffered their first defeat of the World Cup against England on Sunday.

The wicket at the ground was off-centre, meaning one boundary was noticeably shorter on one side than the other, and England routinely took advantage after deciding to bat first in a 31-run victory.

England cleared the rope on 13 occasions while India managed to do so only once in their chase, in the final over when Mahendra Singh Dhoni bludgeoned a six to the wider boundary.

India captain Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony: “(The toss) was vital, especially looking at the boundary that was quite short.

Virat Kohli watches on as his side fell to a defeat against England (David Davies/PA)

“I think it was 59 metres which coincidentally is the minimum amount required in an international match. Quite bizarre on a flat pitch. It’s crazy that things fall in place like that, randomly.

“But we should have been clinical because the wicket was flat. We could have accelerated and got closer to their total.

“If batsmen are able to reverse sweep you for six on a 59-metre boundary there is not much you can do. And one side was 82 metres.”

Bairstow crunched six sixes and 10 fours in a superb 111 while Jason Roy, with 66 off 57 balls, and Ben Stokes, who provided late-innings impetus with 79 from 54 deliveries, ushering England to 337 for seven.

Despite Rohit Sharma’s 102 – his third ton of the tournament, India’s chase was undermined by the recalled Liam Plunkett’s three for 55 and eventually fizzled out, finishing on 306 for five.

India must therefore wait to book their semi-final spot but Kohli added: “Look, every team has lost a game here and there.

“No one likes to lose but you have to accept the other side played better.”