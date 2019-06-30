Verstappen hunts down Leclerc with two laps to go to win Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Formula One history to win the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, roared on by his large Dutch following at a sweltering Spielberg, denied Charles Leclerc the first win of his career by passing the young Ferrari driver with just two laps to go.

Verstappen’s winning move on Leclerc, however, is under investigation.

And that's back to back wins for @Max33Verstappen at our home #AustrianGP!!!! ? GET IN! pic.twitter.com/v4JSAVL4eu — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 30, 2019

“What the hell is that?” Leclerc yelled over the team radio following the Dutchman’s move. Verstappen protested his innocence.

“It is hard racing, otherwise we have to stay at home,” said Verstappen when informed he was under investigation.

“If those things are not allowed in racing, then what is the point in being in Formula One.

Leclerc said: “I will let the stewards decide. I was on the outside of the corner the lap before. He left the space, but he didn’t on the next lap. I had to go wide and didn’t have a chance to come back at him.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerq of Monaco, foreground, leads at the start of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, southern Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Verstappen began alongside Leclerc on the front row but dropped to seventh following a torrid start.

The Dutch driver was then running in fourth place with 20 laps to run, but passed Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and finally Leclerc in a stunning end to the race.

Bottas finished third for Mercedes, while Vettel fought his way past Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to take fourth.

Hamilton will head to his home race at Silverstone in a fortnight’s time, 31 points clear of Bottas in the championship.

British teenager Norris finished a career-equalling best sixth for McLaren.