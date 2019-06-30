Advertising
Salah and Elmohamady on target as Egypt finish with 100% record
Uganda also reach the knockout stage with four points from their three group games.
Mohamed Salah was on target as Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt ensured they emerged from Group A with a perfect record despite a stern examination by Uganda.
Liverpool striker Salah’s free-kick and a second goal from Aston Villa midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady before the break secured a 2-0 win.
But the scoreline flattered them on a night when Sebastien Desabre’s side, who finished second in the group with four points and take their place in the last-16, more than gave as good as they got in Cairo.
Egypt keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy had made a number of good saves before Salah curled a left-foot free-kick over the wall and past keeper Denis Onyango in the 36th minute.
Skipper Elmohamady smashed home a second in first-half stoppage time to clinch a third successive victory for Egypt, all without conceding a goal.
Salah almost made it 3-0 early in the second half, only to be denied Onyango, who is a doubt for the knockout phase after being stretchered off with 18 minutes remaining.
