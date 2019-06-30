Debut European series ends as Yankees sweep old rival Red Sox

The New York Yankees doubled up in London on Sunday afternoon as they rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 12-8 and complete a sweep of the first major league series to be played in Europe.

Boston led for most of the afternoon but they fell in the seventh inning as the Yankees punished several errors, scoring nine runs to turn a two-run deficit into an advantage that withstood a late Red Sox rally.

It was not quite a repeat of Saturday’s 30-run offensive marathon between these two teams but the Yankees will not care as they leave town with two victories over their old foes and an increased lead at the top of the American League East.

Boston, briefly resembling defending World Series champions, stormed into the lead with three home runs in the first inning but it proved a false dawn.

Needing a spark after being kept on the backfoot throughout Saturday’s slugfest, they found it as Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez went back-to-back before Christian Vazquez cleared the fences, powering them into an early 4-0 advantage.

All those runs came off Yankees starter Stephen Tarpley, only recalled from the minor leagues on Tuesday and thrust into a starting role when the Yankees burned through their pitching options on Saturday.

But Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez ran into trouble of his own in the second as the Yankees pulled a couple of runs back, Gio Urshela credited with the RBI when Edwin Encarnacion reached home base before Didi Gregorius scored on a Brett Gardner single.

The runs soon dried up however and, after Saturday’s arcade version of the game, the London crowd got to see baseball played at a more normal pace.

Where Saturday had been about the relentless offensive play, the defences took their turn to shine in the middle of the afternoon.

There was Michael Chavis’ sliding catch in foul territory off Encarnacion in the top of the fifth, while an athletic grab from Gregorius later set up an inning-ending double play for the Yankees.

But a run of four scoreless innings came to a swift halt in the seventh when Boston’s bullpen imploded again.

Marcus Walden gave up four runs without recording an out, while Matt Barnes was charged with three as the Yankees turned a 4-2 deficit into an 11-4 lead.

Gregorius then tagged on a solo shot in the eighth to pad New York’s lead further, which was needed as Boston threatened a late rally, scoring four in the bottom of the eighth.

There were no more though, as Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman recorded three strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth to ensure the first European series in Major League history was a Yankees sweep.