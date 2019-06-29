Menu

Advertising

Roy ‘preparing’ to make England return in crucial World Cup clash against India

UK & international sports | Published:

The opener has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury.

All eyes are on Jason Roy

Captain Eoin Morgan says Jason Roy is “preparing” to play in England’s crunch World Cup clash with India.

England’s campaign has gone off track since destructive opener Roy injured his hamstring, losing two of the three games he has missed to put their semi-final hopes on a knife edge.

“Jason is preparing to play tomorrow,” Morgan told his pre-match press conference.

Roy was in the nets on Saturday
Roy in the nets (David Davies/PA)

“Provided he gets through today’s practice and tomorrow morning unscathed, we think he might be fit to play.”

Morgan added, though, that the Surrey man will not play if there is deemed to be a long-term risk associated with doing so.

“It depends on the significance of the risk,” he said. “If it’s going to rule him out long-term, absolutely not. If it’s a couple of weeks, yes.”

Eoin Morgan has plenty to ponder
Eoin Morgan has plenty to ponder (Tim Goode/PA)

Advertising

There are also fitness concerns over strike bowler Jofra Archer who is managing a side strain.

“He didn’t bowl yesterday,” Morgan said ahead of Sunday’s game. “We’re going to see how he comes through today. It’s the same thing he’s been playing with for the last three games. Again, the same thing applies.

“If it’s a long-term risk, no, if it’s a short term-risk, yes.”

Morgan refused to get in to whether defeat, and missing out on the semi-finals, will spell the end of his captaincy.

“Going where?” he said when asked. “It’s not a situation I want to talk about. It’s not about me, it’s about the team.

“There’s no point talking about this. It’s about tomorrow’s game.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News