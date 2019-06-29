Menu

Advertising

Manchester United confident of new Rashford deal

UK & international sports | Published:

The 21-year-old has established himself as an important player at Old Trafford.

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United – Premier League – John Smith’s Stadium

Manchester United are making good progress in contract extension talks with Marcus Rashford, PA understands.

The 21-year-old has established himself as an important player at Old Trafford since bursting onto the scene in a Europa League tie against FC Midtjylland in February 2016.

Rashford’s current deal expires at the end of the 2019-20 season, although United would almost certainly take up the option to extend it by a further year.

However, PA understands that the forward is close to signing a new and improved contract to stay at the club long-term.

It is understood that Barcelona were among the clubs eyeing a move for the England international, who has scored 45 goals in 170 appearances for his boyhood club.

Ander Herrera left on a free transfer this summer at the end of his contract, while captain Antonio Valencia was among those released at the end of their deals.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News