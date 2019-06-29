Leclerc fastest in final practice

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished fastest in the final practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The young Monegasque edged out Lewis Hamilton by just 0.143 seconds, with Valtteri Bottas third in the sister Mercedes.

Sebastian Vettel ended the final running before the battle for pole position later on Saturday in fourth, the top four covered by 0.263 sec.

FP3 CLASSIFICATION: Things are shaping up nicely for a really close qualifying battle ?#AustrianGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/hx0MpGdIou — Formula 1 (@F1) June 29, 2019

Hamilton dominated last weekend in France to claim his sixth victory from the opening eight rounds. He will head into Sunday’s race with a 36-point lead over Bottas.

But the power-heavy Red Bull Ring here in the Styrian Mountains appears to be more suitable to Ferrari’s straight-line speed advantage.

Leclerc finished fastest in practice on Friday afternoon, and led the way again this morning, boosting his chances of a second career pole.

Bottas and Max Verstappen both crashed out of second practice, with the former taken to the on-track medical centre following his 130mph shunt.

But the Finn was back in his car for the final session, while Verstappen also returned to action, finishing within half-a-second of Leclerc’s best effort.

Elsewhere, British teenager Lando Norris was an impressive sixth ahead of Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly.

George Russell held the edge over Robert Kubica, finishing eight tenths clear of his Williams team-mate in 19th.