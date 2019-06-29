England announce squad for opening Women’s Ashes ODI

England Women have announced their squad for the opening Ashes Royal London One Day International against Australia.

Captain Heather Knight heads up a 14-strong squad which includes Warwickshire’s Amy Jones and Yorkshire’s Katherine Brunt, who returns from a back injury to lead England’s new-ball attack.

The last Women’s Ashes ended in an 8-8 draw and saw Australia retain the urn after they won the series in 2015.

England’s Amy Jones has taken her chance to bat higher up the order (Adam Davy/PA)

Knight said: “We’re massively excited now and we just want to get started. You play cricket for series like this, they’re special, so we’re all just raring to go.

“It wasn’t an easy squad to pick. We’ve won 14 games in a row and during that time different people have performed and stuck their hand up. That bodes well for the Ashes and hopefully we can maintain that form throughout this series.

“We’re really happy with this group. There’s a good feeling amongst us and we want to go out there and regain the Ashes. That’s our primary focus for the next month.”

England’s Katherine Brunt, right, is key in attack for the hosts (David Davies/PA)

The opening game in the three-match ODI series will take place at Leicestershire’s Grace Road on July 2 before a second match at the same venue two days later. The third and final ODI will be held at Canterbury on July 7.

The three-match ODI series is followed by one Test match at Taunton from July 18-21 before three International T20 fixtures.

England Women’s squad for the first Women’s Ashes Royal London ODI: Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Jenny Gunn (Nottinghamshire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Berkshire), Sarah Taylor (Sussex, wicketkeeper), Fran Wilson (Kent), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).