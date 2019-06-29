Chidzambwa lays down a test to his Zimbabwe players

Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa has challenged his players not to buckle under pressure when they face the Democratic Republic of Congo looking to secure a place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Warriors lost their opening Group A game to hosts Egypt, before then playing out a 1-1 draw against Uganda.

Victory over DR Congo, who have lost both fixtures, could yet see them through as one of the best third-placed teams – or even as group runners-up, depending on other results.

“In every match there is some sort of pressure due to the desire to win,” Chidzambwa said at a press conference, reported by the Zimbabwe Football Association.

“But our main aim is to prevent pressure and play to win, and that is what we will do in front of (DR) Congo to qualify.”

DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge, meanwhile, is determined his side will produce an improved display from defeat against Egypt.

“We showed a poor image of us and it hurts,” he told reporters, as quoted on www.fecofa-rdc.com.

“We will fight in the next match against Zimbabwe to get the three points.”