Benin boss Dussuyer confident they can handle expectations against Guinea-Bissau

Benin head coach Michel Dussuyer believes his team are ready to beat Guinea-Bissau and give themselves a chance of qualifying for the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Squirrels earned a very creditable 2-2 draw against one of the competition favourites Ghana in their opening Group F game, with Mickael Franck Pote scoring both goals.

Benin, who will be boosted by the return of Stephane Sessegnon from suspension, face a different challenge on Saturday when they play an opponent ranked 118th in the world by FIFA and Dussuyer expects his side to deal with the expectation.

“I respect Guinea-Bissau and it won’t be an easy game. All my players are ready physically and mentally to win the next match,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

“We have to play a better game against Guinea-Bissau in order to qualify for the next round. There’s no pressure on us and we want to leave our mark on this tournament.”

Guinea-Bissau lost their opening match 2-0 against Cameroon and are the only team in the group without a point but, despite their defeat, head coach Baciro Cande felt there were positives to take.

“We’ll play with the same strategy we played with against Cameroon. We hope to take the points against a good team,” he said.