Beaumont knows regaining the Ashes will not be easy

Tammy Beaumont is braced for “a real scrap” as world champions England attempt to wrestle back the Ashes from rivals Australia.

Top-order batsman Beaumont was part of the 2017 squad which returned home frustrated after a drawn series saw Australia retain the trophy.

Hosts England begin their quest to make amends when the competition, which is played across three formats and runs throughout July, starts on Tuesday with a one-day international in Leicester.

England’s Tammy Beaumont is targeting Ashes success (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s exciting to know that every time you come up against Australia it’s going to be a real scrap to see who wins,” Beaumont told PA.

“We are kind of the two heavyweights of women’s cricket.

“Obviously the Aussies hold the Ashes at the moment so we’re probably underdogs trying to fight that back, but I think we’re in a really good place to really challenge.

“Whenever you’re taking on Australia you are desperate to win. That’s just how it is.”

Leicester is the venue for the first ODI (PA)

The Ashes begin with three ODIs worth two points each, followed by a Test match (four points) and three Twenty20 games (two points each), with the final fixture scheduled for July 31 in Bristol.

England’s 8-8 draw Down Under in the last series came four months after they lifted the World Cup on home soil.

Beaumont, who was also part of the England team beaten by Australia in November’s World Twenty20 final, admits the result was difficult to take.

“We can be quite proud of how we actually went in that Ashes down in Australia, but the Ashes stayed in Australia at the end of it and that’s always going to hurt quite a lot,” added Beaumont, who was top run scorer at the 2017 World Cup.

“We are hoping we can get another couple of points on the board and keep them here this time.

“I’m desperate to score runs and really put my hand up for the team.

“Having been part of a very successful World Cup squad, at the minute I really want to win an Ashes.”