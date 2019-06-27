Giresse demands battling performance from Tunisia

Tunisia coach Alain Giresse has promised an improved performance for his team’s second match at the Africa Cup of Nations after their embarrassing start.

They could only draw 1-1 with Angola after goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha’s mistake, an error which could cost him his place against Mali on Friday.

“We are working to correct the errors and make the necessary adjustments to show the real abilities of the players and to live up to expectations,” Giresse told a press conference.

“We know that our performance against Angola has been widely criticised but we must turn the page and focus on Mali – and we absolutely must fight.”

Mali were comfortable 4-1 winners over minnows Mauritania but defender Molla Wague said they would not underestimate any side.

“There is no weak team at the tournament. We respected Mauritania and tomorrow we are facing Tunisia which is a very big team that was at the previous World Cup,” he said.

“It’s going to be a difficult match but we are ready to face them and produce a very good performance again.”