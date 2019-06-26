Zimbabwe pick up a point against Uganda

Khama Billiat’s equaliser earned Zimbabwe a 1-1 draw with Uganda in their Africa Cup of Nations group match in Cairo.

Billiat converted from close range shortly before the interval after Emmanuel Okwi had given Uganda an early lead.

Zimbabwe hit the crossbar early in the second half through Knowledge Musona’s effort, while Uganda’s Patrick Kaddu volleyed over late on with an empty goal at his mercy.

Uganda have taken four points from their opening two Group A matches after beating DR Congo 2-0 in their opener.

Zimbabwe secured their first point after losing 1-0 to tournament hosts Egypt in their first match, but are still waiting for their first Africa Cup of Nations win since 2006.

Okwi fired the Ugandans into a 12th-minute lead when he followed up a rebound after Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova had parried Lumala Abdu’s angled shot.

Billiat slotted home Zimbabwe’s equaliser from close range five minutes before half-time after an excellent run and cross from Ovidy Karuru.

Karuru laid on the assist when Musona struck the crossbar from in front of goal in the 51st minute.

Uganda’s Farouk Miya fired narrowly wide midway through the second half and Kaddu somehow volleyed off target with six minutes left after Godfrey Walusimbi’s ball into the box.