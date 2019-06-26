Manchester United close to completing Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to join Manchester United in a deal worth up to £50million, Press Association Sport understands.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are attempting to kick-start their summer rebuild by signing the talented 21-year-old right-back, having so far only brought in Daniel James from Swansea.

It is understood significant progress was made during talks between United and Palace on Tuesday, with an initial fee of £45million agreed along with a further £5million in add-ons.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, left, impressed for Crystal Palace last season (Darren Staples/PA)

A medical will be sorted sooner rather than later to complete the signing of Wan-Bissaka, who is seen behind the scenes at Old Trafford as someone that will fit in Solskjaer’s style and get fans on their feet – even as a right-back.

A young, exciting talent, United have worked solidly to reach an agreement with Palace and are now looking to make more additions that will complement the current squad.

Wan-Bissaka’s return from the Under-21 European Championship should smooth the final stages of the deal, although his role in England’s group-stage exit is not something he will want reminding of.

The right-back endured a difficult time in Italy, where Aidy Boothroyd overlooked him for the Young Lions’ last two group matches after his late own goal in the opener against France led to a 2-1 loss.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s own goal contributed to England Under-21s’ defeat to France (Nick Potts/PA)

The under-21s boss believes Wan-Bissaka’s error in that match may have been down to the ongoing speculation about his club future.

“For a young player who all he knows is Crystal Palace academy and Crystal Palace it would be daft not to say that in some way he must think about it,” Boothroyd said.

“I would not be truthful if I told you anything other than that. What I will say is because he doesn’t say too much you don’t get to find out too much. Aaron keeps things to himself.

IN Daniel James (Swansea, £18m)

OUT Ander Herrera & Antonio Valencia (released)

“He is a very private guy. When that speculation is flying around it is bound to turn your head. But having said all of that had he not scored the own goal we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

It is a big fee for a player yet to make his senior international debut and only made his first appearance for Palace 16 months ago.

Wan-Bissaka has made 46 club appearances in all competitions for the south London club, where he won the club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

You voted him as the #CPFC ? Player of the Season, and now he's been named our Players' Player of the season. Excellent stuff, Aaron. ?? pic.twitter.com/TR9NmsgQNY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 30, 2019

The 21-year-old also collected the PFA Community Champion Award at the end-of-season awards in May, when he committed his immediate future to Palace.

“The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed,” Wan-Bissaka told Standard Sport. “But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season.

“I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”