Lara in Indian hospital after health scare

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has been hospitalised in Mumbai with chest pains.

Lara, who holds the records for the highest individual innings in Tests and first-class cricket, is in India as he conducts media duties for the ongoing World Cup.

Reports coming out of the country say the 50-year-old was admitted to Global Hospital in Parel with a minor heart scare.

Cricket West Indies said in a brief statement on Twitter: “Our prayers and well wishes go out to former West Indies batsman and captain @BrianLara who has been hospitalized in Mumbai due to chest pains.

“On behalf of all of us at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery”

Lara amassed 11,953 runs in 131 Tests, which was a world record until he was overtaken by India batsman Sachin Tendulkar in October 2008, and a further 10,405 in 299 one-day internationals.

It was not just the Trinidadian’s highly impressive figures during an international career that started in November 1990 and ended in April 2007 that place him among the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen.

Brian Lara holds the record for the highest score in Test cricket (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The former left-hander’s flair and skill at the crease, sometimes in the most pressurised of environments, earned him a legion of followers and brought him 34 Test hundreds and 19 in ODIs.

He twice set new benchmarks for the highest score in Tests, registering 375 against England in Antigua in 1994 while his 400 not against the same opponents and ground 10 years later has not been bettered.

Lara also left his mark on the county circuit with an unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994, the only quintuple hundred to be made in first-class history.