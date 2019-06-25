Frank Lampard’s eventful first year in management

Frank Lampard appears to be on his way back to Chelsea with the Derby boss set for talks over the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out some of the key events that have punctuated the 41-year-old’s first season in management:

May 31, 2018 – Derby announce the appointment of Lampard as manager, his first managerial role, on a three-year contract.

That concludes Frank Lampard’s first press conference. Keep an eye out for more with the new boss over the coming days… #WelcomeFrank pic.twitter.com/3Aj0V6aHbR — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 31, 2018

July 17 – Lampard signs young loan players Mason Mount, from Chelsea, and Liverpool’s Harry Wilson.

August 3 – Lampard’s first match in charge sees Tom Lawrence score a last-minute winner in a 2-1 victory at Reading.

Scenes as Derby secure victory at Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)

August 11 – A first defeat swiftly follows in Lampard’s second match, a 4-1 loss at home to Leeds.

Advertising

September 25 – Derby knock Manchester United, and Lampard’s old Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, out of the Carabao Cup on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Cup victory came against a familiar face (Martin Rickett/PA)

December 29 – Jack Marriott grabbed a dramatic late winner as the Rams recovered from 3-2 down with five minutes remaining to beat Norwich 4-3.

January 10 – Police are called to Derby’s training ground following reports that a man was “acting suspiciously” outside. Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa later admits sending someone to spy on their next opponents.

Advertising

Terrific performance from @LUFC. I spy a team that should be in the Premier League next season. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 11, 2019

January 11, 2019 – Lampard described Bielsa’s pre-match conduct as “unethical” after Leeds beat the Rams 2-0 at Elland Road to go five points clear at the top of the Championship.

May 5 – A 3-1 win over West Brom secured a sixth-place finish for Derby and a play-off against none other than Leeds.

May 11 – Kemar Roofe’s goal gives Leeds controversial a 1-0 first-leg win at Pride Park. Derby were awarded a penalty which was then overturned on the advice of the assistant referee, a decision Lampard called “incredible”.

Frank Lampard suffered a setback against Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

May 15 – Lampard gets his revenge, and Derby’s social media team are quick to rub it in, with a thrilling 4-2 win at Elland Road to secure a place in the play-off final.

Stop Crying Frank Lampard. ? pic.twitter.com/5ukg8tEgtq — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 15, 2019

May 27 – Derby fall at the final hurdle and miss out on promotion to the Premier League after a 2-1 Wembley defeat by Aston Villa. Afterwards Lampard refuses to be drawn on the Chelsea speculation.

June 25 – With Maurizio Sarri having vacated the Chelsea job on June 16 to join Juventus, Derby announced that the Blues had been granted permission to speak to Lampard about the role.