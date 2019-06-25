Chelsea receive permission to talk to Derby boss Frank Lampard

Derby have given Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Lampard, the Blues’ record goalscorer, has been strongly linked with the job since Maurizio Sarri left the role this month.

A statement issued by Derby said: “Derby can confirm they have granted permission for Chelsea to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

“With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions. The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

Derby reached the Championship play-off final under Lampard, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at Wembley last month.