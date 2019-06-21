Roy still hoping for Australia return but managing recovery ‘day by day’

Jason Roy remains hopeful of being fit to face Australia next week but admits his hamstring injury is being managed “day by day”.

The explosive opening batsman tore the muscle in his left leg while fielding against the West Indies and was ruled out for at least two games, against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Jason Roy suffered the injury while fielding against the West Indies at Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

He was advised not to bat after attempting to take part in a short net drill at Headingley on Thursday and there is no clear timetable for his return to action.

He is treating Tuesday’s game against the Australians as a target but with the knockout phase still to come he will not be risked if there are any lingering doubts.

“I’m working extremely hard. I’ve now got two days off and I’ll have scan in a couple of days to make sure everything is going in the right direction,” he told BBC’s Test Match Special.

“It’s healing pretty well. It’s all good news. At the moment, I’m still trying to be fit for Australia, and then it’s got to go game by game.

“It can’t be ‘I’ll definitely be back for this game or that game’, it’s something that we have to manage day by day.”

He missed out on a record-breaking day against Afghanistan, during which captain Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes in a hefty total of 397, but is not mourning the runs he might have missed.

Jason Roy scored 153 off 121 balls against Bangladesh (Nigel French/PA)

“You do think that but we have the bigger picture in mind,” he said.

“We have the semi-finals and the final and all of that to play for. If you look at it game by game, you can get frustrated, but I don’t do that.”