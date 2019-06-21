Advertising
Fernando Torres – a career in pictures
The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is retiring from football.
Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres is set to call time on his 18-year playing career.
The 35-year-old made his breakthrough at Atletico Madrid before a prolific spell with Liverpool preceded Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup wins with Chelsea.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the World Cup winner’s career in pictures.
