Fernando Torres – a career in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is retiring from football.

An Atletico Madrid fan holds up a flag of Fernando Torres during the 2018 Europa League final

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres is set to call time on his 18-year playing career.

The 35-year-old made his breakthrough at Atletico Madrid before a prolific spell with Liverpool preceded Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup wins with Chelsea.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the World Cup winner’s career in pictures.

Atletico Madrid hotshot Fernando Torres, then 22, starred when England played Spain in a February 2007 friendly at Wembley
Atletico Madrid hotshot Fernando Torres, then 22, starred when England played Spain in a February 2007 friendly at Wembley (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rafael Benitez brought Torres to Anfield for a reported fee of £20million in July 2007
Rafael Benitez brought Torres to Anfield for a reported fee of £20million in July 2007 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fernando Torres became an instant fan favourite at Anfield
With 24 Premier League goals in his first season, Torres became an instant fan favourite at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Torres celebrates scoring his second goal of an eventual Anfield hat-trick against Hull in September 2009
Torres celebrates scoring his second goal of an eventual Anfield hat-trick against Hull in September 2009 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Torres is airborne during a 2-1 home Champions League defeat by Fiorentina in December 2009
Torres takes to the sky during a 2-1 home Champions League defeat by Fiorentina in December 2009 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Torres goes to ground after a challenge by Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford in September 2010
Torres goes to ground after a challenge by Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford in September 2010 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Not all Liverpool fans were gracious when Torres made a deadline-day switch to Chelsea in January 2011
Not all Liverpool fans were gracious when Torres made a deadline-day switch to Chelsea in January 2011 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Torres was reunited with Liverpool and Lucas Leiva in a League Cup quarter-final in November 2011
Torres was reunited with Liverpool and Lucas Leiva in a League Cup quarter-final in November 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)
Torres and Didier Drogba celebrate victory in the 2012 FA Cup final
Torres and Didier Drogba celebrate victory in the 2012 FA Cup final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Two weeks later, Torres and Juan Mata lifted the Champions League trophy after beating Bayern Munich in the final
Two weeks later, Torres and Juan Mata lifted the Champions League trophy after beating Bayern Munich in the final (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Torres was part of the Spain set-up who won the European Championships of 2008 and 2012, and the World Cup in 2010
Torres was part of the Spain set-up who won the European Championships of 2008 and 2012, and the World Cup in 2010 (Niall Carson/PA)
Torres wears a protective mask in a Europa League quarter-final against Rubin Kazan in April 2013
Torres wears a protective mask in a Europa League quarter-final against Rubin Kazan in April 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)
Torres lifted the Europa League trophy with Chelsea in 2013
Torres went on to lift the trophy with Chelsea following their victory over Benfica in the final in Amsterdam (Nick Potts/PA)
Torres (left) and West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster have a dispute following a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns
Torres (left) and West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster have a dispute following a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns (Martin Rickett/PA)
Torres tasted Europa League glory again last year, this time with Atletico
Torres tasted Europa League glory again last year, this time with Atletico (Nick Potts/PA)
