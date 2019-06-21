Cricket World Cup matchday 23: Hosts hit Headingley after Warner epic

England will be looking to reclaim top spot in the World Cup standings on Friday after a second tournament century from David Warner put Australia in pole position.

Warner showed flashes of his belligerent best with 166 from 147 balls, propelling his side to a 48-run victory over Bangladesh to leave them with 10 points from a possible 12.

The hosts would match that if they follow the form book and see off Sri Lanka, but go into that match at Headingley with a vastly superior net run-rate that would put them in first place.

The Lions, meanwhile, will be harbouring hopes of producing the World Cup’s first major upset and reigniting their own ailing bid for the semi-finals.

Tweet of the day

Awesome from Maxwell & a stunning 100 from Warner too. Khawaja doing great, but ridiculous he didn’t run. Why wasn’t this happening 20 overs ago. As I said in previous tweets, Aust has the fire power but have decided to play conservatively till the last 10 overs ! Why ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 20, 2019

A total of 381 for five may be Australia’s second highest score in World Cups but, ever the perfectionist, Shane Warne believes there is room for improvement, with the second-wicket stand seemingly attracting his ire. Warner and Khawaja came together at 121 for one but the pair largely eschewed risk until the final 10 overs, a tactic their former leg-spinner did not approve of.

Quote of the day

The all-rounder was in contemplative mood on the eve of his 100th ODI cap. He will be the 22nd Englishman to reach the milestone.

Tournament tracker

Top of the shots

Century for David Warner! ? It's his second of the tournament to go with two half-centuries as well. What a comeback to international cricket! #CWC19 | #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/h1aZSZwLnQ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019

Warner eventually cast off the shackles, helping Australia pile on 131 from the final 10 overs. Any one of his five sixes could have collected this honour though when Warner clubbed Shakib Al Hasan high into the stands beyond the deep-midwicket boundary, it conjured memories of the left-hander’s destructive tendencies before his 12-month ban.

Money ball

Marcus Stoinis, centre, celebrates dismissing Shakib Al Hasan (Simon Cooper/PA)

Marcus Stoinis returned from a side strain which ruled him out of Australia’s last two fixtures to take the crucial wicket of Shakib. The Bangladesh batsman had amassed two hundreds and two fifties in his four previous tournament knocks but was restricted to 41 in Nottingham. Seemingly deceived by an off-cutter from Stoinis, Shakib sent a leading edge straight to Warner at mid-off.

Top run-scorers

David Warner (Aus) - 447 Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) - 425 Aaron Finch (Aus) - 396

One to watch

England skipper #EoinMorgan was simply incredible against Afghanistan on Tuesday, smashing a record 17 sixes on his way to 148!@OPPO #BeAShotMaker ??? pic.twitter.com/kC76LYaC62 — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2019

Eoin Morgan: There were many wondering whether the England captain would even take to the field against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday because of a back spasm he suffered days earlier. But not only was he cleared to play, he sparkled in a career-best one-day international knock of 148 from 71 balls. It was an innings he described as beyond his wildest expectations, containing a record breaking 17 sixes out of a team total of 25, another all-time high.

What’s next?

June 21: England v Sri Lanka at Headingley

Table