Kyrgios hits out at officials after eventful Queen’s exit

Nick Kyrgios had an eventful day at the Fever-Tree Championships even by his own controversial standards.

The outspoken Australian moaned, groaned and swore his way through two matches, picking up a code violation in each, and exited the tournament with a predictable rant at the officials.

During his first-round win against Roberto Carballes Baena, Kyrgios launched an expletive-ridden rant at umpire Fergus Murphy after missing a set point, claiming the Spaniard had double-faulted.

He said: “Bro you are taking the f****** p*** mate? The ball was this far out, no joke. No joke. What are you doing? It’s so far long. What are you doing?”

In bizarre scenes he later turned to Murphy and said: “Like, your hat looks ridiculous, also. It’s not even sunny.”

The 24-year-old also accused a line judge of “rigging” the match, while at one point admonished himself for “playing FIFA until 3am”.

Nick Kyrgios was issued with a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct (Steven Paston/PA)

Advertising

As if that were not enough, Kyrgios faced a second match due to rain delays earlier in the week and was beaten in three sets by Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He walked onto court muttering that he had “zero chance of winning”, but he should have, only to tank in the final game, playing a ridiculous ‘tweener’ to offer up match point in the deciding set.

It was a relatively tame affair by comparison, although Kyrgios still managed to collect a code violation after smacking a ball right out of Queen’s Club.

He threw in a smattering of underarm serves, overruled one line call in favour of his opponent and ranted at a camerawoman for taking his photo while he blew his nose.

Advertising

Afterwards Kyrgios said: “I thought some of the calls were outrageous today. It shouldn’t have to come down to me and Felix giving each other points.

“He gave me a point at a pretty crucial time, and I gave him a point at a pretty crucial time.

“I just don’t think, at this level of sport, that we should have line judges and umpires that aren’t making the right decisions.

And I know what happens. Nothing happens. They get a little slap on the wrist. You know, they don’t get any warning or fine or anything for their mistakes.

“So what’s the difference? For me doing a code violation, why can’t they get fined for having a terrible day in the chair?

“Like, there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. It’s not a joke. They just think it’s a joke because nothing happens to them after the match. They don’t get any investigation or anything.

“I think it’s ridiculous. Like, why not have another umpire ready to come in if that guy’s having a terrible day?

“I don’t understand. I have to pay the fines for it. The calls are horrendous, but I get fined and he gets nothing.”