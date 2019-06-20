Joe Denly and Harry Podmore lead Kent to crushing win over Nottinghamshire

Joe Denly’s unbeaten 167 and a five-wicket blast from Harry Podmore helped Kent to a crushing 285-run Specsavers County Championship victory over struggling Nottinghamshire.

The home side had resumed on 277 for three in their second innings at Tunbridge Wells with Denly on 111 not out, and he had added a further 56 runs to his account by the time they declared on 363 for five, setting the visitors 406 to win.

However, Nottinghamshire openers Ben Slater and Ben Duckett were the only batsmen to make it to 20, Podmore removing the latter, Chris Nash and Joe Clarke in quick succession as they slumped to 43 for three.

He finished with five for 41 with Grant Stewart and debutant Ollie Rayner taking two each to secure a comfortable win as the visitors succumbed inside two sessions.

?? | Kent win!!! Podmore (5-41) leads #SuperKent off as we beat Notts by 285 runs! pic.twitter.com/m1g3hssmnr — Kent Cricket ? (@KentCricket) June 20, 2019

Skipper Jeetan Patel hit the winning runs as Warwickshire held their nerve to beat Yorkshire by three wickets in a low-scoring affair at Clifton Park.

The home side had managed to add just 33 runs to their overnight score of 178 for seven to set the visitors 217 to win with Oliver Hannon-Dalby taking four for 61.

Warwickshire looked to be cruising to victory when former Yorkshire player Will Rhodes and Dom Sibley put on 132 for the first wicket.

But 21-year-old James Logan’s four for 22 – his maiden first-class wickets – contributed to a collapse which saw them lose six for just 49 runs before Patel edged them over the finishing line.

? “It’s a huge win for us. Yorkshire are a very good side, unbeaten this year. Anyone who’s unbeaten in Division One is a big scalp. “Performances all around the board, it’s fantastic." ? @willrhodes35 ?#YouBears pic.twitter.com/j4ZBZWo9T5 — Warwickshire CCC ? (@WarwickshireCCC) June 20, 2019

In Division Two, Hassan Azad became the first Leicestershire batsman to score two centuries in a match for six years as he and fellow opener Paul Horton both reached three figures to secure a draw with Gloucestershire.

Both men were on 100 not out when the captains shook hands with the home side having reached 211 without loss in response to Gloucestershire’s mammoth first-innings total of 571, which had given them a lead of 84.

It proved to be a disappointing morning for Gloucestershire batsman Ryan Higgins, who fell agonisingly short of a double-hundred when he was bowled by Chris Wright for a career-best 199.

Sussex will take a 108-run lead with five wickets intact into the final day of their showdown with Worcestershire at Kidderminster, thanks in part to Laurie Evans’ unbeaten 106.

The visitors resumed 128 runs behind after fifties from Callum Ferguson, Riki Wessels, Ben Cox and captain Joe Leach had seen the home side end their first innings on 383 all out.

Sussex found themselves in early trouble as they slipped to 34 for four, but Evans and Ben Brown, who made 64, put on 157 for the fifth wicket to steady the ship.