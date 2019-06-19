Manchester United midfielder Mata signs new two-year deal

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has signed a new two-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in 2014, was scheduled to be out of contract at the end of this month.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Juan Mata has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2021, with the option to extend for a further year,” United said on their official website.

We can confirm Juan Mata has signed a new contract with #MUFC. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2019

Mata has scored 45 goals in 218 appearances for United, who are also considering an ambassadorial role for him down the line, Press Association Sport understands.

“It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans,” Mata said.

“I have been at Manchester United for five years and I’m proud to call Old Trafford my home.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”

Advertising

Juan Mata, is understood to have been ear-marked for a future ambassadorial role at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer added: “Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with. He is a great example to our younger players in his approach.

“He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.”

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Mata has won an Emirates FA Cup, a League Cup, the UEFA Europa League and FA Community Shield.

Advertising

He has been capped 41 times by Spain and was a member of the squad that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

Mata has signed his new deal as fellow midfielder Ander Herrera and captain Antonio Valencia prepare to leave the club on free transfers.

There are also questions marks over a number of other key players, including Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and David De Gea.