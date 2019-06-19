Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Emiliano Sala death

Detectives investigating the death of Cardiff player Emiliano Sala have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act.

Argentinian striker Sala, 28, had just signed for Cardiff from Nantes when a plane carrying him crashed into the English Channel north of Guernsey on January 21.

His body was brought to Portland Port in Dorset on February 7, with police investigating the circumstances of his death.

Cardiff fans pay tribute to Emiliano Sala (Mark Kerton/PA)

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police, said on Wednesday: “We have carried out a wide-ranging investigation into the circumstances of the death of Mr Sala and continue to work with partner agencies including the Civil Aviation Authority.

“As part of this investigation we have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality and as a result of our inquiries we have today arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act.

“He is assisting with our inquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.”

Family liaison officers have been updating the families of Sala and David Ibbotson, the pilot of the plane that lost contact with Air Traffic Control north of Guernsey.

The body of Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, who was flying the plane from Nantes to Cardiff, has not yet been located.

Det Insp Huxter added: “This matter therefore is still subject to a live investigation and I would ask the media and members of the public to refrain from speculation, as this could cause additional distress to the families involved as well as potentially hinder the investigation.

“As is standard practice, we will not be releasing any further information as to the identity of the individual who has been arrested unless that person is charged to appear in court and again would discourage any speculation in relation to this.”