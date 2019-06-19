Everton close in on permanent deal for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes

Everton are closing in on a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes permanently.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Goodison Park and was arguably their best player in the first half of the campaign, despite not making his debut until mid-October because of a hamstring problem.

Gomes always expressed a desire to return permanently and Press Association Sport understands he is now close to getting his wish with a fee in the region of £22million verbally agreed between the two clubs.

The Toffees are still working on the finer details of the transfer, which means an announcement is not imminent, but manager Marco Silva looks to have secured a man he feels is key to helping the club move forward.

Gomes, a Portugal international and member of the the Euro 2016-winning squad, moved to the Nou Camp from Valencia in the summer of 2016 for £30million and made 72 appearances, half of which were as a substitute.

A large proportion of his transfer fee will be offset by the sale of Nikola Vlasic to CSKA Moscow.

The 21-year-old, who scored eight goals in 31 matches on loan for the Russian club last season, is on the verge of a £14million move with the final paperwork just to be completed.

CSKA were quick to announce the Croatian had signed a five-year contract but Press Association Sport understands Everton cannot sign it off until a number of formalities are concluded.

Vlasic was the last signing of former manager Ronald Koeman in August 2017, joining in a £10million deal from Hajduk Split just a week after facing them in a Europa League qualifier.

Within two months Koeman had been sacked and, although he went on to make 19 appearances for the Toffees in his first season, Vlasic managed just five from January 1 with then manager Sam Allardyce clearly not impressed and he was farmed out on loan by Silva last August.