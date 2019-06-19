Menu

Cricket World Cup matchday 21 – Williamson leads by example

UK & international sports | Published:

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson made his 12th ODI century in successful run chase.

New Zealand v South Africa – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Edgbaston

New Zealand went top of the World Cup table as a thrilling four-wicket win at Edgbaston effectively ended South Africa’s interest in the tournament.

Chasing a modest 241 for victory in a 49-over contest, New Zealand were in trouble at 80 for four after opener Martin Guptill had been dismissed in freak fashion.

But Kane Williamson played a true captain’s innings, making an unbeaten 106 from 138 balls, and crucial support from Colin De Grandhomme saw the Black Caps home with three balls to spare as they retained their unbeaten record.

Tweet of the day

Former England captain Mike Atherton is full of admiration for New Zealand match-winner Kane Williamson.

World Cup snapshot

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates his match-winning century against South Africa (Tim Goode/PA)

Tournament tracker

Quote of the day

Stat attack

It was a red-letter day for South Africa batsman Hashim Amla.

Kane-ing the attack

>

Kane Williamson played an array of shots around the wicket in his wonderful 106 not out. But the pick of the bunch was a majestic on-drive off Chris Morris which flew to the boundary.

Boult from the blue

>

New Zealand would have targeted Quinton De Kock as the key wicket after winning the toss and putting South Africa into bat. De Kock sent Trent Boult to the legside boundary after the Blacks Caps had strayed in line. But Boult had the perfect reply, pushed full and angled in, for De Kock to lose his leg stump in spectacular fashion for five.

What’s next?

Thursday, June 20: Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge

One to watch

>

Shakib Al Hasan is the number one all-rounder in the ICC rankings and in prime form. The 32-year-old Bangladesh star is the World Cup’s top scorer with his 384-run haul including centuries against England and the West Indies. His controlled left-arm spin bowling and superb fielding also adds to Bangladesh’s armoury and Australia know they must limit his impact on events.

Table

