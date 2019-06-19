Cricket World Cup matchday 21: The Eoin gets tough as England set the benchmark

Eoin Morgan unleashed a furious, record-breaking assault as England overpowered Afghanistan by 150 runs in game 24 at Old Trafford, hitting 17 sixes as his side took over top spot in the World Cup standings.

The England captain was a pre-match injury doubt having been laid low by a painful back spasm but proved himself more than fit for purpose as he hammered his way into the history books with a merciless knock of 148 in just 71 balls.

New Zealand have the opportunity to make the home side’s stay at the summit a short one when they take on South Africa at Edgbaston, where victory would give them a one-point lead.

Quote of the day

The Proteas wicketkeeper knows there is no room for error after a poor start to the tournament.

Tweet of the day

If Roy misses out, Bairstow will get you! If they both miss out, Root will get you. If they all miss out then Buttler will get you. And, Jofra will always get you! Give em the cup ? — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 18, 2019

Posted shortly before Morgan started teeing off with abandon, Kevin Pietersen pointed out the enviable talent at England’s disposal. Yorkshire pair Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root made hefty contributions but the headlines went to the skipper, who set new benchmarks for most sixes in an ODI innings and the fastest hundred by an England batsman in the World Cup.

World Cup snapshot

Afghanistan’s fielders were left regularly craning their necks skywards amid a barrage of blows from Eoin Morgan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hit for six

(PA Graphic)

Hot shot

RECORD-BREAKER! Eoin Morgan hits his 17th six of the innings – the most ever hit in an ODI!#CWC19 | #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/wFfjeBWOdv — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

Where to start? Morgan’s one-man assault on the Afghan attack contained a barrage of fearsome blows and any one of a dozen would be a worthy candidate. It may feel arbitrary to hold one above the rest but, only for circumstantial relevance, let it be his record-breaking 17th six. Joe Root had just been dismissed from the previous ball when Gulbadin Naib floated one up on a full length and was crunched back over his head, with the ball thumping the advertising pads on the boundary rope.

Tournament tracker

PA Graphic

Money ball

The affable Mark Wood showed his spiteful side to Naib, who had taken Jofra Archer for three successive boundaries in making a decent start to a chase that was always going to be insurmountable. Wood came into the attack for Archer and in his first over a searing 92mph bouncer went hurtling towards Naib’s head. The Afghanistan captain was only able to get a top edge which led to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler sprinting to short fine leg to take an excellent diving catch.

Top run-scorers

Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) - 384 Joe Root (Eng) - 367 Aaron Finch (Aus) - 343

What’s next?

New Zealand v South Africa, Edgbaston (10.30)

One to watch

Trent Boult is lying in wait for the Proteas (Simon Cooper/PA)

Trent Boult has had a quiet start to the competition, taking three wickets for 122 and drawing a blank against Afghanistan. The left-armer is too good to be kept off centre stage indefinitely, though, and will arrive in Birmingham eager to deliver a decisive performance for his side. When he gets on a roll things can happen in a hurry.

Standings