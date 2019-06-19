5 Brits to watch in Minsk

Great Britain is sending 101 athletes to the second European Games in Minsk, which kick off in the Belarusian capital on Friday.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out five of the most prominent names in the Team GB squad for whom the Games will provide a vital staging-post towards Tokyo 2020.

JASON KENNY

Jason Kenny hopes to return to form in Minsk (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The six-times Olympic champion is by far the most experienced member of a relatively low-key track cycling squad. Kenny has struggled to rediscover the stunning form which swept him to more medal glory in Rio, and after a disappointing World Championships in Poland earlier this year, will look to use the event in Minsk as a springboard from which to regain those former glories.

PAT McCORMACK

Pat McCormack is looking to build on his Commonwealth gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

Widely considered the most talented member of a strong British boxing squad, McCormack is driven by the desire to make up for missing out on a medal in Rio. The Birtley boxer – whose twin brother Luke is also in the 12-strong team – is currently on a two-year unbeaten streak and more success in the men’s 69kg category will underline his status as one of the best best for gold in Tokyo.

NEKODA SMYTHE-DAVIS

Nekoda Smythe-Davis is now a top global contender (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 26-year-old judo star has evolved from top young prospect to genuine contender. Medals at each of the last two World Championships have elevated Davis and given her the belief that success is just around the corner in Tokyo. Along with Rio bronze medallist Sally Conway, Davis is at the forefront of a long overdue resurgence in British judo.

GIARNI REGINI-MORAN

The young gymnast won three gold medals at the 2014 Youth Olympics and was considered a future star of his sport. A series of serious injuries threatened to ruin his career, and it is only now that Regini-Moran is able to return to major senior international competition. There are few in the whole Great Britain squad for whom Minsk will feel more important.

AMBER HILL

Amber Hill is looking to defend her European Games title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hill, who won gold after an epic shoot-off in Baku four years ago, is now a relatively experienced campaigner and having reached the women’s skeet final in Rio, intends to go one step further in Tokyo. For Hill and her team-mates, Minsk carries particular importance because it offers direct quota qualification for Japan.