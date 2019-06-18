Platini detained for questioning over awarding of 2022 World Cup to Qatar

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been detained for questioning by French police over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

The National Financial Prosecutor’s office confirmed to Press Association Sport that 63-year-old Platini had been detained.

Platini was head of European football’s governing body until 2015 when he was handed an eight-year ban over ethics breaches that was later reduced to four years on appeal.

Michel Platini was the head of UEFA until 2015 (John Walton/PA).

The ban expires this October and Platini has persistently denied any wrongdoing.

Platini and former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter were banned for eight years by FIFA’s ethics committee in December 2015, although a FIFA appeal body reduced that to six years, for a “disloyal payment” of £1.5million paid by Blatter to Platini.

The pair then made separate appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which upheld Blatter’s sanction but cut a further two years off Platini’s.

Blatter has always denied any wrongdoing.