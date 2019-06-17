The sporting weekend in pictures

Menu

Tyson Fury and Dan Evans were among the big winners on a packed sporting weekend.

Gary Woodland poses with the trophy after winning the US Open at Pebble Beach

American Gary Woodland claimed his maiden major title after he held off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka with a three-stroke victory at Pebble Beach.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as India beat Pakistan in a rain-affected Cricket World Cup clash.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the weekend’s best sporting action in pictures.

US Open Golf
Justin Rose at the ninth hole at Pebble Beach (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Sharma celebrates his century as India beat Pakistan at Old Trafford
Sharma celebrates his century as India beat Pakistan at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tyson Fury on his way to a second-round win against Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas
Tyson Fury on his way to a second-round win against Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)
Sweden’s Lina Hurtig, celebrates scoring in her side's 5-1 win over Thailand at the Women's World Cup
Sweden’s Lina Hurtig, celebrates scoring in her side’s 5-1 win over Thailand at the Women’s World Cup (Claude Paris/AP)
Fernando Alonso celebrates his second successive Le Mans 24 win with teammates
Fernando Alonso celebrates his second successive Le Mans 24 win with team-mates (David Vincent/AP)

Mallory Franklin after her gold medal winning run at the Canoe Slalom World Cup
Mallory Franklin after her gold medal winning run at the Canoe Slalom World Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Australia’s Aaron Finch top scored with 153 as his side beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
Australia’s Aaron Finch top scored with 153 as his side beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs (Adam Davy/PA)
Dan Evans made it back-to-back Challenger Tour titles by winning the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham
Dan Evans made it back-to-back Challenger Tour titles by winning the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)
Amy Pieters celebrates winning stage six of the OVO Energy Women's Tour as Lizzie Deignan was crowned overall winner
Amy Pieters celebrates winning stage six of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour as Lizzie Deignan was crowned overall winner (Simon Cooper/PA)

Josh Warrington beat Kid Galahad to retain his IBF world featherweight title in Leeds
Josh Warrington, right, beat Kid Galahad to retain his IBF world featherweight title in Leeds (Dave Thompson/PA)
Imran Tahir celebrates taking a wicket against Afghanistan as South Africa won by nine wickets
Imran Tahir celebrates taking a wicket against Afghanistan as South Africa won by nine wickets (David Davies/PA)
Great Britain’s Joseph Clarke celebrates victory in the Canoe Slalom World Cup
Great Britain’s Joseph Clarke celebrates victory in the Canoe Slalom World Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Accenture World Triathlon Mixed Relay – Nottingham Embankment
Great Britain celebrate their first place on the podium in the Accenture World Triathlon Mixed Relay (Tim Goode/PA)
Christen Press takes a shot as the USA won 3-0 against Chile
Christen Press takes a shot as the USA won 3-0 against Chile (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Gary Woodland with the US Open trophy
Gary Woodland posing with the US Open trophy after victory at Pebble Beach (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
