The sporting weekend in pictures
Tyson Fury and Dan Evans were among the big winners on a packed sporting weekend.
American Gary Woodland claimed his maiden major title after he held off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka with a three-stroke victory at Pebble Beach.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as India beat Pakistan in a rain-affected Cricket World Cup clash.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the weekend’s best sporting action in pictures.
