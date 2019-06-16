Menu

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea reign in numbers

Published:

The Italian had a third-placed league finish, a trophy and another final to show for his lone season at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri had an impressive record during his one season in charge at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri has left Chelsea to take over at Juventus.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a statistical look at Sarri’s one season at Stamford Bridge:

2 – finals contested by Chelsea last season, winning the Europa League but losing out to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

3 – they finished third in the Premier League, albeit 26 points behind champions City.

63 – games as Chelsea manager for Sarri in all competitions.

61.9 – his win ratio percentage, having won 39, drawn 13 and lost 11.

12 – Chelsea were unbeaten in Sarri’s first dozen Premier League games in charge, winning the first five.

112 – the Blues’ goal tally across all competitions last season, conceding 58.

5-0 – Sarri’s biggest win as Chelsea boss, against both Huddersfield in February and Dynamo Kiev in March.

6-0 – his heaviest defeat, to City at the Etihad Stadium just eight days after the win over Huddersfield.

2 – he was the second successive Chelsea boss to win a trophy in his final game in charge – his predecessor Antonio Conte signed off by lifting the FA Cup.

8 – successive Serie A titles for Sarri’s new club Juventus.

UK & international sports

