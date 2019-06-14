Cricket World Cup matchday 16: Injuries take shine off impressive England win

Joe Root’s second century of the World Cup helped England cruise to victory over the West Indies, but the celebratory mood in Southampton was punctured by injury scares for captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy.

A commanding eight-wicket win against dangerous opponents was important in firming up England’s semi-final prospects, although seeing two of their best batsmen limp from the field was a bitter pill to swallow.

England barely missed the pair on the day, Root’s unbeaten 100 guiding them past a modest target of 213 with 101 balls unused, but they will be desperate for positive news from the treatment room.

Tweet of the day

England have never ever had a more consistent player across the different formats than @root66 … He is an fantastic player and one which all young players should be trying to copy …. #JustSaying #OnOn #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 14, 2019

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hails the class and consistency of the tournament’s top run-scorer.

World Cup snapshot

England captain Eoin Morgan leaves the field in pain (Adam Davy/PA)

Advertising

Data point

Chris Gayle may not have been at his barnstorming best, but his 36 was still enough to see him become the top run scorer in ODIs between these sides, with 1,632. In doing so he overtook the great Sir Viv Richards’ mark by 13, with both men having appeared 36 times in the fixture.

Top shot

Advertising

Chris Woakes is in at number three for England! He comes in after the wicket of Bairstow for 45. pic.twitter.com/YwsSPoYYrG — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 14, 2019

Overlooking a series of picturesque drives by Root might feel a tad harsh but such excellence is almost expected at this stage. Chris Woakes, on the other hand, was in uncharted territory. To get off the mark with an upright punch past Shannon Gabriel settled the nerves and showed the West Indies England had plenty of depth in the ranks.

Having a ball

Chris Woakes celebrates taking England’s first wicket of the day (Adam Davy/PA)

The spotlight was firmly on Archer as he took on his friends, peers and compatriots in the West Indies side, but it was his new-ball partner who landed the first blow. Woakes has had a tough start to the tournament but he produced a pearl of yorker to scatter the stumps of Evin Lewis.

Quote of the day

Tournament tracker

Cricket World Cup: key statistics so far. See story CRICKET WorldCup Wrap. Editable versions of this graphic are available via PA Graphics or your account manager. Infographic by PA Graphics

What’s next

Sri Lanka v Australia, The Oval (1030)

South Africa v Afghanistan, Cardiff (1330).

One to watch

Kagiso Rabada will be hoping to make his mark on the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)

Kagiso Rabada has yet to light up the World Cup so far but South Africa’s struggles mean they need a hero. At his best he has too much class for Afghanistan and he will be eager to make a statement with bag full of wickets.

Table