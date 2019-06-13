Advertising
Real Madrid unveil new signing Eden Hazard – live
The Belgian forward will be formally introduced by Los Blancos this evening.
5pm
The word from Spain is that Hazard has now passed his medical, with SuperSport reporter Adriano Del Monte tweeting a picture of the 28-year-old putting in some early practice wearing a white shirt.
4.30pm
Real fans are gathering outside the Bernabeu ahead of Eden Hazard’s introduction to the Los Blancos faithful. The Belgium star must first complete a medical before taking to the pitch for his presentation – complete with ball-juggling display – and facing the media at around 7pm local time (6pm BST).
Advertising
Deportes COPE journalist Alex Martin provides evidence of the excitement levels in north Madrid, writing: “Tremendous queues to welcome @hazardeden10 #WelcomeHazard”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.