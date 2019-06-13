Menu

Real Madrid unveil new signing Eden Hazard – live

UK & international sports | Published:

The Belgian forward will be formally introduced by Los Blancos this evening.

Eden Hazard is in Madrid to complete his 130million euro move to Real
  • Eden Hazard will be unveiled by Real Madrid tonight as he completes his £130million move from Chelsea, signing a five-year contract.
  • After undergoing a medical, he will appear on the Bernabeu pitch before facing the media at 7pm local time (6pm BST).
5pm

The word from Spain is that Hazard has now passed his medical, with SuperSport reporter Adriano Del Monte tweeting a picture of the 28-year-old putting in some early practice wearing a white shirt.

4.30pm

Real fans are gathering outside the Bernabeu ahead of Eden Hazard’s introduction to the Los Blancos faithful. The Belgium star must first complete a medical before taking to the pitch for his presentation – complete with ball-juggling display – and facing the media at around 7pm local time (6pm BST).

Deportes COPE journalist Alex Martin provides evidence of the excitement levels in north Madrid, writing: “Tremendous queues to welcome @hazardeden10 #WelcomeHazard”

