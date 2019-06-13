Rain puts paid to any play between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge

The rain that has blighted the last week of the World Cup was once again to blame for another abandonment as India and New Zealand shared the spoils following a Trent Bridge washout.

This tournament has already set a new World Cup record for games called off, which extended to four in the space of seven days as intermittent rain and a sodden outfield conspired to frustrate those in attendance.

Any hope of play receded as the day progressed but it was not until 3pm – four and a half hours after the scheduled start time – that the teams, who each took a point, shook hands.

The words India and New Zealand fans did not want to see (Simon Cooper/PA)

Heavy clouds hung in the air when the toss was scheduled to take place at 10am but the sheer volume of rain in the preceding 24 hours meant a 10.30am pitch inspection and a delayed start.

Regular showers hindered the ground staff’s tireless efforts as further inspections were called on an hourly basis until 2.30pm, when it was announced the umpires would survey the scene half an hour later.

But any raised hopes of action were quickly extinguished by yet more rain fall as the match was called off.

New Zealand remain top of the group stage table on seven points, with India, on five, moving up to third.