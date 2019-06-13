Advertising
Jonathan Walters jokes he could replace Hazard after own goal brace v Chelsea
‘If you want goals from someone who has produced for you in the past @ChelseaFC’, the former Stoke player tweeted.
Retired footballer Jonathan Walters made reference to one of his worst individual displays in the Premier League in a humorous bid to replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea.
The former Stoke City footballer, who retired earlier in 2019, scored two own goals and missed a penalty in a 4-0 defeat to the Blues in 2013.
And on the day Hazard was unveiled as a new signing at Real Madrid, having joined in a £130 million move from Chelsea, Walters alluded to his own goals against the west London club all those years ago.
“Now that @hazardeden10 has left,” tweeted the 35-year-old. “If you want goals from someone who has produced for you in the past @ChelseaFC ….I could be tempted #2in0”.
Walters’ former teammate Charlie Adam meanwhile responded “Remember it well” along with three “tears of joy” emojis.
Hazard was confirmed as a Real Madrid player on Thursday evening, with video footage showing the Belgian sitting alongside club president Florentino Perez and putting pen to paper on his five-year contract.
