Hazard determined to deliver trophies after completing Real Madrid move

Eden Hazard has reiterated his desire to win many titles with Real Madrid after completing his “dream” £130million move to the Spanish giants on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Belgium forward, who was announced as a major summer signing for Real last Friday, passed a medical in Madrid before signing his five-year contract alongside club president Florentino Perez.

Hazard then emerged at the Bernabeu where, witnessed by tens of thousands of Real fans, he pledged to help restore Los Blancos to former glories following a trophy-less season at home and in Europe.

Eden Hazard holds his new shirt with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (Manu Fernandez/AP)

After being introduced by Perez, Hazard said: “I want to win many titles with Real Madrid, in this shirt. This has been my dream since I was a child and now I’m here. I just want to enjoy this moment.”

Hazard then visited his new changing rooms before donning the famous white shirt of Real and returning to the Bernabeu pitch to demonstrate his ball-juggling skills and waving to the crowd.