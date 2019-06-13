Advertising
Fran Wilson rivals Ben Stokes for catch of the summer against West Indies
The England fielder’s athletic effort broke the West Indies’ opening partnership.
Fran Wilson helped England seal a 3-0 ODI series win against the West Indies with one of the catches of the summer at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford.
With the West Indies 12 without loss after England scored 258 for four from 39 overs in a rain-affected game, Wilson leapt to her left to catch Hayley Matthews at point, putting England on the road to victory.
After that England did not look back, winning the game comfortably by 135 runs on the Duckworth Lewis method.
“That is as good as you’ll ever see,” remarked the commentator.
The grab has already drawn comparisons to Ben Stokes’ catch against South Africa in England’s World Cup opener just two weeks ago.
Both Stokes and Wilson were certainly worthy of being on the winning sides after their respective catches.
