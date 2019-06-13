Fran Wilson rivals Ben Stokes for catch of the summer against West Indies

Fran Wilson helped England seal a 3-0 ODI series win against the West Indies with one of the catches of the summer at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford.

With the West Indies 12 without loss after England scored 258 for four from 39 overs in a rain-affected game, Wilson leapt to her left to catch Hayley Matthews at point, putting England on the road to victory.

After that England did not look back, winning the game comfortably by 135 runs on the Duckworth Lewis method.

“That is as good as you’ll ever see,” remarked the commentator.

Oh my days. This is insane! What a catch! ?? https://t.co/RiSWtx6pVt — Harriet Drudge (@hmdrudge) June 13, 2019

The grab has already drawn comparisons to Ben Stokes’ catch against South Africa in England’s World Cup opener just two weeks ago.

Have you EVER seen a better catch? ?Ben Stokes with a grab that has to be seen to be believed!#WeAreEngland #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rpN04OxVTk — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2019

Both Stokes and Wilson were certainly worthy of being on the winning sides after their respective catches.