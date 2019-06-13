Advertising
Chris Froome’s career in pictures
The four-time Tour de France winner will miss this year’s race after a serious crash.
Chris Froome has been ruled out of this year’s Tour de France after sustaining multiple fractures during a crash at the Criterium du Dauphine.
The four-time Tour champion was taken to intensive care after suffering a broken elbow, broken femur and broken ribs during the race when crashing into a wall at speed on Wednesday.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at photos from the cyclist’s successful career.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.