Chris Froome’s career in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

The four-time Tour de France winner will miss this year’s race after a serious crash.

Chris Froome at the official unveiling of Team Ineos

Chris Froome has been ruled out of this year’s Tour de France after sustaining multiple fractures during a crash at the Criterium du Dauphine.

The four-time Tour champion was taken to intensive care after suffering a broken elbow, broken femur and broken ribs during the race when crashing into a wall at speed on Wednesday.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at photos from the cyclist’s successful career.

Froome came second as Bradley Wiggins became the first British rider to win the Tour de France in 2012
Froome, left, came second as Bradley Wiggins, centre, became the first British rider to win the Tour de France in 2012 (PA Archive)
The British rider secured a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic games in London during the Men's Individual Time Trial, with Wiggins taking gold
The British rider secured a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic games in London during the Men’s Individual Time Trial, with Wiggins taking gold (John Giles/PA)
Froome celebrates with Team Sky teammates as he crossed the line to win his first Tour de France in 2013
Froome celebrates with Team Sky team-mates as he crosses the line to win his first Tour de France in 2013 (Tim Ireland/PA)
The Team Sky rider celebrates his first Tour victory in 2013
The Team Sky rider celebrates that maiden Tour victory (Tim Ireland/PA)
Team Sky’s Chris Froome crossing the finish line on the final stage of his second Tour de France victory in 2015
Froome crosses the finish line on the final stage of his second Tour de France victory in 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Froome celebrates winning the 2015 Tour
Froome celebrates winning the 2015 Tour (Mike Egerton/PA)
The double Tour de France winner received an OBE from the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace in 2016
Froome receives his OBE at Buckingham Palace in 2016 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Froome on his way to his third Tour victory, and second successive win in 2016
Froome on his way to his third Tour victory, and second successive win, in 2016 (John Walton/PA)
Great Britain’s Froome with his bronze medal from the men’s road cyling individual time trials at the Rio Olympic Games
Great Britain’s Froome with his bronze medal from the men’s road cyling individual time trials at the Rio Olympic Games (David Davies/PA)
The Team Sky rider on his way to his third Tour victory in 2017
The Team Sky rider on his way to his third Tour victory in 2017 – he would go on to hold all three grand tour titles simultaneously (Adam Davy/PA)
Froome riding for the new Team Ineos ahead of stage two of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire
Froome riding for the rebranded Team Ineos at the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire (Martin Rickett/PA)
