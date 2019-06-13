Bilic appointed as new West Brom boss

Slaven Bilic has been named as the new manager of West Brom, the Championship club have announced.

The Baggies turned to former West Ham boss Bilic to replace Darren Moore, who was sacked in March.

The 50-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with Albion, who reached the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

We're delighted to announce Slaven Bilić as our new Head Coach… Welcome, Slav!#SuperSlav | #WBA https://t.co/Q9xnjFzBDs — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 13, 2019

Bilic, who has also managed his national side Croatia, lost his job at West Ham in November 2017 after two and a half years in charge.

He guided the Hammers to seventh in his first season but left with them struggling in the relegation zone and was replaced by David Moyes.

“I’m delighted with this opportunity, of course,” Bilic told the Baggies’ official website.

“We want to improve, we want to improve on the pitch and Albion have convinced me they want to return to the Premier League. Albion have a short-term project and a long project and they do not clash.

“They wanted me to lead them, to help improve them. They made it clear they wanted me to be the one to lead them in this and I didn’t think twice once they had spoken to me.”

Albion, relegated from the Premier League in 2018, say they conducted a “thorough and exhaustive interview and selection process” as they searched for the right candidate to lead them back to the top flight.

Technical director Luke Dowling said: “We had the opportunity to ensure we conducted a wide range of interviews and were determined to take it.

“We have spoken to some outstanding candidates and I would like to thank them for their interest in the post.

“But from the moment we spoke to Slaven, we were struck by his enthusiasm and excitement about this challenge. He is determined to get back to the Premier League and believes passionately that he can do that with Albion.

“We believe he is a great ‘fit’ for us – his presence, experience and management qualities are just what we need.”