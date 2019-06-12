Menu

Real Madrid sign defender Mendy from Lyon

UK & international sports | Published:

The 24-year-old has won two France caps.

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Ferland Mendy from Lyon with the France defender signing a six-year contract.

The fee is believed to be in the region of 50million euros (£44.5m) and the 24-year-old will become the sixth new arrival at the Bernabeu over the summer following Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Andriy Lunin.

Mendy’s signing takes Los Blancos’ summer spending spree in excess of 330million euros.

The left-back made 79 appearances for Lyon, scoring three goals, after joining from Le Havre in 2017 and has won two caps for France.

