Froome taken to hospital after Criterium crash

Chris Froome was taken to hospital on Wednesday following a crash before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Team Ineos confirmed in a statement that the four-time Tour de France winner had come off his bike during a reconnaissance of the day’s ride and had withdrawn from the race.

Froome was eighth in the overall classification after three stages of the eight-day race, just 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns.

Team INEOS can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today. He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage. We will provide a further update in due course. pic.twitter.com/3x3h5BD5cH — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) June 12, 2019

The 34-year-old was using the race in Roanne, France, as part of his build-up to the Tour, which starts on July 6.