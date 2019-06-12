Eleven years late but Goldie Sayers to get Olympic bronze in London next month

British javelin record holder Goldie Sayers will finally get her Olympic bronze medal next month – 11 years after she was robbed of her moment on the Beijing podium by drugs cheat Mariya Abakumova.

Despite setting the national record in the final, Sayers originally finished fourth at the 2008 Games but was elevated to third place when the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed Abakumova’s disqualification last year.

The Russian, who left Beijing with the silver medal, was eventually caught when the International Olympic Committee reanalysed stored anti-doping samples in 2016 – a positive test she contested all the way to sport’s highest court.

11 years on from the Games…. @goldiesayers will finally be given her Beijing 2008 Olympic javelin bronze medal at the Anniversary Games ? — Team GB (@TeamGB) June 12, 2019

Sayers, who retired from competition in 2017, will be presented with her medal immediately before the Muller Anniversary Games at the London Stadium on July 20.

In a statement, the 36-year-old from Suffolk said: “I’m thrilled to be receiving my medal in front of a home crowd in such an iconic stadium.

“It means so much to me to be able to share this special moment in front of friends, family, coaches and teachers who all supported me for so many years during my athletics career.

“I would love to have as many people in the stadium to share this amazing moment with me.”