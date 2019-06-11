Morgan scores five as US hit 13 to seal biggest win in Women’s World Cup history

Alex Morgan scored five times as the United States opened their Women’s World Cup title defence with a record-breaking 13-0 victory over Thailand in Reims.

There was also a brace apiece for Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis as Jill Ellis’ side registered the biggest win in the competition’s history, bettering Germany’s 11-0 triumph against Argentina in 2007.

Morgan became only the second player to score five times in a Women’s World Cup game, a feat previously achieved by compatriot Michelle Akers.

Morgan had already had an effort ruled out for offside when she opened the scoring with a 12th-minute header.

Eight minutes later Lavelle hit a shot from outside the box that goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying got hands to but failed to keep out and it was 3-0 just after the half-hour mark when Thailand failed to deal with a Tobin Heath free-kick and Lindsey Horan fired in.

The US then stepped things up in the second half, starting by netting four times in a stunning six-minute sequence.

Advertising

Mewis got the first of those goals in the 50th minute with a deflected strike, Morgan made it 5-0 from close range three minutes later and Mewis then added her second before Lavelle did likewise by sending a shot under Chor Charoenying.

Alex Morgan celebrates her fifth goal with United States team-mate Megan Rapinoe, right (Francois Mori/AP)

Morgan subsequently produced a neat turn and finish in the 74th minute to complete her hat-trick.

And, after Megan Rapinoe had taken the score to 9-0 by finishing off a break, Morgan struck again to make it double figures.

Substitutes Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also got on the score sheet, either side of Morgan smashing in her fifth of a remarkable evening.