Fonseca takes over at Roma

Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as the new head coach of Roma.

The 46-year-old Portuguese, who won the Ukrainian Premier League with Shakhtar Donetsk last season, has signed a two-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

Former Porto and Braga boss Fonseca told asroma.com: “I am excited and motivated by the task ahead of us. I cannot wait to move to Rome, meet our fans and get started. Together, I believe we can create something special.”

Fonseca is the permanent successor to Eusebio Di Francesco, who left Roma in March and was replaced on an interim basis by Claudio Ranieri.