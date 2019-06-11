Cricket World Cup matchday 13: Will rain decide Bangladesh and Sri Lanka fates?

Bangladesh will be aiming to keep up their unexpectedly encouraging World Cup form against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has insisted reaching the semi-finals is a possibility, despite his men entering the tournament with low expectations from pundits.

After being brushed aside by tournament hosts England on Saturday, Bangladesh now find themselves in the unusual position of favourites against Sri Lanka in their next group game in Bristol.

Sri Lanka previously settled for a point against Pakistan following an abandonment at the County Ground due to rain – which continued to blight the World Cup on Monday.

Here we look ahead to day 13 of the World Cup as well as back at day 12.

South Africa’s clash with the West Indies was washed out on Monday, throwing the Proteas a lifeline with their first point of the tournament. Faf Du Plessis’ men had slipped to 29 for two in the eighth over when rain stopped play in Southampton, and the match never resumed. Defeat would have left the Proteas effectively unable to qualify for the semi-finals, but their point gained by default thanks to unrelenting rain handed them a slender chance of progression.

West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer insisted Jofra Archer’s express pace would not pose an unprecedented challenge when they play England on Friday. Barbados-born Archer played for the West Indies Under-19s but qualified for England in March through residency and his British father.

Match officials and ground staff inspect the field at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton, on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)

