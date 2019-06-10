Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
There were victories for England’s men’s and women’s sides on Sunday.
Gareth Southgate steered England to a second successive penalty shoot-out success in as many summers as victory over Switzerland saw them finish third in the Nations League.
There were also victories for Phil Neville’s England side at the Women’s World Cup, England’s cricketers and Steve Clarke in his first game as Scotland boss.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the best pictures from a packed sporting weekend.
